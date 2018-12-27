Larchfield school choir performs at retirement home

A primary school choir entertained at a retirement home for a Sing Your Heart Out event.

Budding singers from Larchfield Primary and Nursery School joined homeowners and staff at Elgar Place in Bridge Avenue in celebration of funds raised for Royal Voluntary Service, a charity for older people.

In 2017, builder McCarthy & Stone raised £269,000 for the service to commemorate the company’s 40th year.

Tracey Hilton, sales consultant at Elgar Place, said: “The team at Elgar Place would like to say a big thank you to Larchfield Primary and Nursery School and to our homeowners and all those who visited the development for our Sing Your Heart Out event.

“Everyone had a fabulously festive afternoon – it was a huge success.”