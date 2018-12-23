More details released about infant and junior schools' hard federation plan

More details about the proposal to bring Furze Platt Infant School and Furze Platt Junior schools together into a hard federation have been revealed.

An information evening was held at Furze Platt Infant School on Wednesday, December 12.

Derek Moss, the chairman of governors for the junior school, and Antonia Spinks, chairwoman of governors for the infant school hosted the event.

It was announced earlier in the month that the governors of the school are starting a 28-day consultation on the proposal at noon on Monday, January 7.

A hard federation would formalise the schools’ relationship and provide a legal framework in which they can work together to make use of facilities, staff, expertise and resources.

They would still have separate Ofsted inspections and ratings but would share one leadership team.

It was announced on the night that head teacher of the junior school, Mike Wallace, would become executive head teacher of the federation with responsibility for the budgets, human resources and the strategic direction of both schools.

There would then be two heads of schools, who would only have responsibility for the day-to-day running of each school.

A benefit of becoming a hard federation, rather than amalgamating and becoming one school, is that both schools are still entitled to their separate lump sum budget of £120,000.

In a joint statement, Mr Moss and Mrs Spinks said: “As shared on the night, we welcome all feedback – positive and constructive – on the proposal and take very seriously our role to use any feedback in our decision-making.

“If the proposal goes ahead, we believe that Mike Wallace, with his many successful years as head at Furze Platt Junior School, would bring experience and expertise to the role of executive headteacher and believe that this would provide consistency for the pupils, families and colleagues across the schools.”