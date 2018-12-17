Pupils crunch the numbers at National Young Mathematician's Awards

Young maths aces were put to the test when they took part in the semi final of the National Young Mathematician’s Awards last week.

Primary and secondary school children were competing against other teams across the country when they took part in the contest between December 5-6.

It was the ninth competition organised by tuition provider Explore Learning and NRICH at the University of Cambridge.

Children from seven Royal Borough Schools took part and Lucy Palfery, Georgia Way, Kasvi Naithani and Cara Field from Highfield School in West Road were crowned champions.

The Highfield pupils will be one of top scoring teams across the country that will be at the Grand Final at the University of Cambridge on 9th January.