Lowbrook Academy ranked among top primary schools in England

Lowbrook Academy has once again been ranked among the top state primary schools in England.

Lowbrook Academy, in The Fairway, has received outstanding scores in reading and maths tests and placed fourth in the Sunday Times’ Schools Guide 2019 at the weekend.

The school has marginally improved on last year’s rankings, rising from fifth.

Lowbrook Academy’s executive principal, Dave Rooney, said: “The school is delighted that it maintains its high standards for all.

“Hard work from staff and pupils within our exciting and diverse curriculum is fundamental but the key is that children love coming to school.

“Happy, healthy, high achievers is our vision and it’s no accident that it is in that order.”

The school’s standardised reading and maths results are 112 and 115. A score of 100 represents the standard children are expected to achieve nationally.

In its 2017 SATs scores, all 28 of the students achieved the expected levels in reading, writing and maths, with more than half going beyond that level.

Last year the school achieved scores of 111 in reading and 111 in maths.

Mr Rooney added: “If you are happy you can learn and if you are healthy in body and mind, you can excel.

“We believe in ‘growth mind-set’, reward effort and instil a belief that improvement is a life journey.

“You have only failed if you give up. Until then it’s learning.

“I’m very proud of this school.”

Maidenhead schools Oldfield Primary (140th) and St Mary’s RC Primary (187th) also make the top 500.