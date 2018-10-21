Braywood School youngsters entertain elderly with harvest songs

Year four pupils at Braywood School sang at Bray Senior Citizens Club on Wednesday, October 10.

The children, aged eight and nine, sang a medley of songs based on a ‘rock and roll harvest’, which was very well received by the audience. According to one pupil, they ‘clapped like mad’ to show their appreciation.

After singing six songs, the children sat down for a chat and

refreshments with their new-found friends.

Class teacher Helen Wakeman said: “Our children really appreciated the chance to meet local older people and talk about their lives with them.”