    • GCSE results 'well above average' for Newlands and Holyport College

    A pair of schools achieved ‘well above average’ GCSE results.

    Both Holyport College in Ascot Road and Newlands Girls’ School in Farm Road are in the top 14 per cent of schools nationwide for their Progress 8 scores.

    Provisional figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday show that Newlands students received a +0.55 grade rating, compared to the national average. Students at Holyport College got +0.5.

    A score of +1 means a school’s students achieved one grade higher in each subject than the national average, while a score of -1 means they achieved one grade lower. Other state schools in the borough achieved ‘average’ scores, with Altwood School and Furze Platt Senior School fractionally above zero, and Desborough College, Cox Green School slightly below. The Progress 8 statistics measure a child’s grades from Key Stage Two through to Key Stage Four. The figures only include data from state schools and academies.

