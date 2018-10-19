Councillors discuss children's services complaints and compliments

A councillor has criticised the borough’s children’s services after nearly 40 complaints were made against it last year.

According to the borough’s annual compliments and complaints report for 2017-18, 37 complaints were made against children’s services, six of which were fully upheld. Of the complaints made, seven were related to policy not being followed, six were due to the behaviour of staff and six were for a lack of action.

Even though the services received 103 compliments, Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said at a children’s services overview and scrutiny panel on Tuesday that something was ‘fundamentally’ wrong.

He said: “The main thing to focus on is time responses. There are statutory times to come back on these things.

“This is telling us fundamentally there is something wrong here in the time it takes, not just to get back to people but the time to resolve cases.

“These are some very distressing cases for parents and carers. When are we getting this resolved?”

Complaints against children’s services come in three stages of severity, from stage one to stage three.

No cases were escalated to stage three last year.

Kevin McDaniel, director of children’s services, told the panel that sometimes his staff would spend longer on a case to ensure it was resolved properly, even if the delay meant the case being escalated to stage two.

He said: “One of the changes we have made is that the most complex cases are the ones we take the most time with.

“We take more time to understand the issues meaning we get more resolved at stage two and had none go to stage three.”

The borough received four complaints related to unhappiness with a decision made, one of which was upheld.

Mr McDaniel insisted that children’s services was determined to protect children, even if it meant alienating their parent or carer.

He said: “Many complaints are based on different perspectives. Sometimes we get complaints from people that just don’t like what we are doing.

“What we are doing is protecting children, particularly in some cases where parents are complaining because it’s uncomfortable for them. This is the right approach.”

The Royal Borough’s children’s services have received almost double the number of compliments they did last year.

A total of 97 compliments were made to the borough this year, according to the complaints and compliments annual report 2017-18, compared to 56 the year before.

The majority of positive feedback elated to youth services and the children’s and young people’s disability service.

One compliment in the report reads: “Whatever I wanted or needed you ensured I had it.

“You provided a shoulder for me to cry on and helped me to manage the distressing news.

“You made me laugh and played games with me, which helped me so much.”Speaking at the panel meeting, Cllr Eileen Quick (Con, Clewer East), praised the report.

She said: “The number of compliments is very significant because, so often, when people are happy they won’t come back to you.

“To increase the number of compliments means there must be a lot of very happy residents.”