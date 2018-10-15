Workshop offers insight into construction careers

A workshop which gave students the chance to learn about jobs within the construction sector was attended by more than 60 pupils on Tuesday, October 2.

The ‘Design, Plan, Build’ careers event was jointly organised by housebuilder Shanly Homes and Learning to Work, a charity that aims to bring employers and education together.

During the event year nine students from Beechwood, Herschel Grammar, Burnham Park Academy, Desborough and Sandhurst took part in a number of workshops including design and planning.

A speed networking workshop gave students an overview of the construction sector before a range of Shanly employees described their roles, the skills needed and entry level requirements.

Herschel Grammar student Maariya Khan said: “I came along today more or less fixated ona specific career path but spending the day with Shanly Homes has really made me consider careers I hadn’t previously thought about.

“There are far more jobs in construction than I had ever realised.

“It was good to meet people from business to hear about opportunities they offer and to find out what different jobs involve.”