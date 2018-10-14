Claires Court scoops prizes in regional art competition

A regional art competition saw Claires Court scoop a bumper lot of prizes.

As part of the Independent Schools Association (ISA), the school’s pupils submitted pieces in the ISA West Region Art Competition, held at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts.

Paintings, textiles, photographs, digital art and animation from children aged between four and 18 were submitted.

In all, Claires Court brought home seven first places, three second places and one third place, with pieces including a photograph of patterned wood, a sculpture of a shark and a self-portrait.

Year 12 student Cleo Sloggett, who won first prize in the Key Stage 4 fashion textiles category, said: “I was so pleased to hear I’d won as my entry was the first dress I’ve ever made.

“It was my final piece for my GCSE textiles exam, and I created it in 10 hours from upcycled materials.”

The first place winners now go through to the big final on Saturday, November 10.