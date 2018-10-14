Anglo-Indian architecture inspires Burnham Library installation

A sculpture created by GCSE art students has been installed in Burnham Library.

Twenty students from nearby Burnham Grammar School produced the installation with Arts Asia as part of a project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The piece is inspired by 19th century Anglo-Indian architecture, specifically the Maharajah’s Well in Stoke Row, near Henley.

Adorned by a golden elephant, the well was commissioned by a maharajah who funded the sinking of a well in Stoke Row in the 1800s.

The Indian nobleman made the offer after hearing a story about a boy in Stoke Row who was beaten by his mother for drinking the last of the water in their house during a drought.

Students also explored designs and hidden histories of other Anglo-Indian architecture in South East England.

Neena Sohal, project manager for Arts Asia, said: “Students took part in site visits and workshops led by Arts Asia and artist Bhajan Hunjan.

“Thanks to public support, this permanent installation will enhance the courtyard at Burnham Library and serve as a lasting legacy for the project.”

Arts Asia aims to promote South Asian arts, music and dance and the Heritage Lottery Fund distributes a share of National Lottery money to support heritage projects across the UK.