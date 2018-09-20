New headteacher takes charge at Furze Platt Senior School

The autumn term at Furze Platt Senior School has started with a new headteacher in the role.

Dr Andrew Morrison has taken over from Tanya White, who has stepped down from the role after 14 years.

He was previously headteacher at Bradon Forest School, in Purton, Wiltshire, turning it around from a ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted rating to ‘good’ in all areas.

Speaking about his new post at Furze Platt, Dr Morrison, who specialised in art as a teacher, said: “It is a really successful school at present. I’ve stood up in front of the students and said ‘I’m really lucky to be here and be headteacher of this school and you’re really lucky to be here as well’.”

Dr Morrison acknowledged the ‘expertise’ and ‘skills’ of Furze Platt staff, and added: “My trust is in them to keep going and get that right. My job is to steer them in terms of the best thing for our students, for our community, and also the national agendas and tables balanced in with that.”

The role appealed to Dr Morrison because of its inclusive approach to education, the ‘size and scale’ of the school, which includes a sixth form and new multi-million pound building works.

The works include improved canteen facilities, a new hall and set of ‘hi-tech’ science classrooms.

Speaking about Ofsted, Dr Morrison values a student- centred approach focused on improvement.

He said: “We will continue to get better, and we will continue to get better outcomes for our students, we will continue to give greater opportunities for our students.

“If that results in a better Ofsted grade that’s fantastic for the school and the community. It is about making things improve rather than that being the goal.”

The school is currently rated ‘good’ in all areas.