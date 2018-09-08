Premier League donates football kits for Oldfield Primary girls

The Premier League has provided a group of schoolchildren with kits for the upcoming school football season.

Pupils at Oldfield Primary, in Bray Road, will kick off in style this year after a delivery of free Premier League Primary Stars kits arrived for the girls’ team.

The school received 15 of the Nike strips, which consist of shirts, shorts and socks.

Premier League Primary Stars is available to primary schools up and down the country, inspiring five to 11-year-olds to get active.

Oldfield received the kits after teacher Jasmine Brown submitted a successful application on its website.

Miss Brown said: “We are delighted with the new kit for our girls’ football team as this will give them a real sense of identity and belonging to the Oldfield family.”

