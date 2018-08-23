AS IT HAPPENS: GCSE results day 2018

Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are picking up their results this morning.

We'll be bringing you all reaction, stories from the students and pass rates throughout the morning, as well as pictures from our reporting and photography team.

9.16am:

Herschel Grammar School had a 100% pass rate, with 99% receiving 9-4 (A*-C)

More than 50% got 9-7 (A*-A).

Flawless results from Isha Parmar, who got nine 9’s (9A*s) and an A in business.



The Herschel Grammar student has certainly done the business today!@ExpressSeries pic.twitter.com/FnH9aLpP8G — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) August 23, 2018

9:11am:

The first results in today are from Beechwood School in Slough

Starting today’s #gcseresultday2018 journey where I finished last week at Slough’s Beechwood School. 53% of students gained 9-4 grades in five or more subjects. — David Lee (@DavidLee_BM) August 23, 2018

8:04am:

Good morning - first off just a quick reminder about how the grading system works this year.

As part of reforms to GCSEs in England, students will be graded in each subject on a new scale from 9 to 1.

The government hopes the system will make GCSEs more challenging and is being phased in between 2017 and 2019.

Last year students received a mixture of letter and number grades, with only English literature, English language and maths adopting the number system.

This year another 20 subjects have switched to the 9-1 grading system, with the others following in 2019.

This little chart shows how the old grades roughly match up in comparison with the new ones: