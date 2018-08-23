SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Education
Thu, 23
22 °C
Fri, 24
17 °C
Sat, 25
17 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • AS IT HAPPENS: GCSE results day 2018

    Reporting team

    Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are picking up their results this morning. 

    We'll be bringing you all reaction, stories from the students and pass rates throughout the morning, as well as pictures from our reporting and photography team.

    9.16am:

    Herschel Grammar School had a 100% pass rate, with 99% receiving 9-4 (A*-C)

    More than 50% got 9-7 (A*-A). 

    9:11am:

    The first results in today are from Beechwood School in Slough

    8:04am:   

    Good morning - first off just a quick reminder about how the grading system works this year.

    As part of reforms to GCSEs in England, students will be graded in each subject on a new scale from 9 to 1.

    The government hopes the system will make GCSEs more challenging and is being phased in between 2017 and 2019.

    Last year students received a mixture of letter and number grades, with only English literature, English language and maths adopting the number system.

    This year another 20 subjects have switched to the 9-1 grading system, with the others following in 2019.

    This little chart shows how the old grades roughly match up in comparison with the new ones:

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    AS IT HAPPENED: A-level results day 2018

    Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16

    Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved