    • Young Cookham Dean entrepreneurs pitch big ideas

    A group of enterprising school children have learned about building and pitching a business at an after-school club.

    Years five and six children at Cookham Dean Primary School completed their 10-week Young Entrepreneurs club on Tuesday, July 17 with a Dragons’ Den style pitch to a panel.

    The all-female group of students impressed the three-woman panel, made up of Tracy James from Bright Yellow Coaching, Alison Joshi from JoshiwasJanes and Rachel Harding of HelloCraft.

    The three groups came up with three original business ideas: Purrrfect Pets, Amazing Arts and Creative Crafts, and Frosting Club.

    Frosting Club, a custom-made cupcake business, was selected as the winner by the panel.

