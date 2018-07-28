Young Cookham Dean entrepreneurs pitch big ideas

12:00PM, Saturday 28 July 2018
A group of enterprising school children have learned about building and pitching a business at an after-school club.
Years five and six children at Cookham Dean Primary School completed their 10-week Young Entrepreneurs club on Tuesday, July 17 with a Dragons’ Den style pitch to a panel.
The all-female group of students impressed the three-woman panel, made up of Tracy James from Bright Yellow Coaching, Alison Joshi from JoshiwasJanes and Rachel Harding of HelloCraft.
The three groups came up with three original business ideas: Purrrfect Pets, Amazing Arts and Creative Crafts, and Frosting Club.
Frosting Club, a custom-made cupcake business, was selected as the winner by the panel.
