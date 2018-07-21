In pictures: Oldfield Primary pupils takes part in day of dance performances

A day of dance performances took place at Oldfield Primary School on Friday.

Every class in the school combined its English topic for the term with dance.

Fran Hodge, PE & sport co-ordinator, organised the event. She said: “The whole day was based on our school focus, which is writing.

“From early years right up to year six, every child took part. They absolutely love it, every single one of them.”

“You’ve got children of different abilities and various special needs and it really was very moving.

“I couldn’t keep the tears away.”

Each class took their English topic and worked with their teacher to choreograph a dance to music.

Teachers benefited from some training from Jane Douglas, a community dance coach.

Year six Shakespeare Class created a dance on a gothic horror theme to a song from the vampire film series The Twilight Saga, A Thousand Years by Christina Perri.

Fran said: “There wasn’t a dry eye in the house, it was very, very moving.”