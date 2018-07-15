Furze Platt pupils celebrate graduation

10:30AM, Sunday 15 July 2018
Years of hard work and toil finally paid off for the Year 11s at Furze Platt Senior School, who celebrated their graduation.
Hundreds of 15 to 16-year-olds dressed up in their gowns and mortar boards last month.
The event was attended by actress and Furze Platt alumna Jessica Brown Findlay, who gave a heartfelt speech to the youngsters.
Royal Borough mayor Cllr Paul Lion was also present to enjoy the event.
The school will be hoping to welcome many of the students back in September to its sixth form. The graduation took place on Wednesday, June 27.
