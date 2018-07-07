Claires Court sixth formers show off arty creations

An exhibition at Claires Court has showcased the artistic talent of the school’s sixth form students.

The fine art, photography and textile pieces from 44 pupils were on display last week with a private viewing for family and friends on the evening of Thursday, June 28.

Joel Wareing, Claires Court head of art, said: “We have tried to give the work more of a contemporary focus this year and as a result we have students experimenting with installation and film in conjunction with more traditional methods such as drawing and painting.”

Joe Walton in Year 12 incorporated sculpture, painting, drawing and projection into his series of work and portraiture was the inspiration for Polly Spratley’s Year 12 work.

Year 13 student Stephanie Stobie experimented with the use of natural and artificial lighting in her portrait photographs.

Lily Palmer-Moore, also in

Year 13, explored the concept of ‘visually portraying mental health through the medium of photography’.