Maidenhead Nursery School rated outstanding by Ofsted

The deputy headteacher of a nursery has praised her staff after it received an ‘outstanding’ result in an Ofsted report.

Maidenhead Nursery School, in School Lane, was given top marks after it was inspected on Tuesday, June 12.

Deputy headteacher Hannah Diplock said that all the staff and parents were ‘over the moon’ with the rating.

She said: “We already thought we were outstanding but it’s great to get that recognition.”

“The staff go above and beyond every day.”

In her report, inspector Liz Bowes said: “Children flourish at this school.

“They come in each morning with bright and happy smiles.

“A key feature observed was that children sustain concentration because they find activities fascinating.”

Ms Diplock added that the children do well at the nursery because the activities are tailored to their interests.

She said: “We plan for their interests and their fascinations, and they achieve their potential.”