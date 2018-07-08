Holy Trinity School holds culture week

Children at a Cookham school got the chance to learn about different countries during their Culture Week.

From Monday, June 25 to Friday, June 29, children at Holy Trinity Primary School in School Lane were celebrating the cultures from countries around the world.

Classes were assigned different countries, including the USA, India, Japan, France, Spain and the Czech Republic.

Throughout the week the children learned about their country’s culture, getting the chance to dress up in traditional dress and learning a traditional dance.