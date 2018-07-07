Newlands students put their artwork on show for annual exhibition

Budding artists showcased their work during an annual exhibition at Newlands Girls’ School.

The show gave GCSE and A-level pupils a chance to discuss their work with friends and family as they reach the end of the school year.

It featured work including still life, acrylic paintings, sculptures and digital and analogue photography projects.

Jessica Thomson, head of art, said: “For Year 10 it’s the first year we’ve done it because we’re so proud of what they’ve achieved.

“They’ve done some outstanding work and we want to showcase that.”

The exhibition took place on Thursday, June 28.