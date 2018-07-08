Herries pupils put on Robin Hood performance

Children at Herries School got into the Sherwood Forest spirit in their end-of-year production about Robin Hood.

Years five and six from the prep school in Dean Lane took part in the pantomime Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies on Wednesday, with a second performance taking place on Thursday.

A highlight of the show was the ‘Men in Tights’ Charleston performance.

A Herries spokeswoman said: “The children were all amazing and thoroughly enjoyed every moment.

“They showed true talent; acting, singing and dancing their way through this classic tale. This was the perfect finish to the school year.”