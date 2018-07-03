Claytons Primary School holds 'Claytonbury' summer music festival

Families basked in the sun and enjoyed a variety of music at Claytons Primary School, which held its first ever summer festival alongside its annual summer fete on Saturday.

Performers from the area, including a band called Grain from Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow and Casual Madness, from Furze Platt Secondary School, Claires Court and Altwood CoE School.

One stage was set up for bands and another for acoustic and solo artists. Performers of all ages played a range of genres.

The school in Wendover Road also hosted a DJ workshop for youngsters and dance performances from Azure Theatre School and Bourne End Academy.

The music festival, known as ‘Claytonbury’ was a new edition to the school’s regular summer fair, which featured traditional game stalls like lucky dip, a coconut shy and stalls.

Well over 1,000 tickets were sold for the event, which was organised by the PTA of the school.

PTA committee member Jennie Norris said: “It’s been really successfully, we’ve got a lot of people here and it’s really busy, obviously the weather really helped. It’s a lovely family vibe.”