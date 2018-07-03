Manor Green School holds summer fair

Giant bubbles, live music and fairground games came to Manor Green School, which held its annual summer fair on Sunday.

Attractions at the special needs school in Elizabeth Hawkes Way included entertainment from children’s entertainer John Johnny, live music from a band, a ball pit, and a variety of classic fairground games stalls including hook a duck, tin can alley, a raffle, tombola and animals from Basil and Crew Mobile Farm.

The Amazing Bubble Man also wowed the crowd with his tricks with gigantic bubbles which were big enough to engulf spectators.

The day included a number of disability accessible activities, including wheelchair accessible tractor rides.

The annual event raises money for the school’s PTA to put towards activities and equipment for pupils.

Last year more than £2,000 was raised, which was partly put towards buying equipment for the first ever Duke of Edinburgh expedition undertaken by the school’s pupils.

PTA chairman and main fair organiser Michelle O’Sullivan says money raised this year will go towards more fun activities catering for children with various conditions and disabilities to be held at the school.

She says many facilities elsewhere are not suitable for her son, who is autistic.

“He needs this place, he’s comfortable here, where as if he’s going somewhere he doesn’t know he gets quite anxious.”

Speaking on the day, the school’s headteacher Joolz Scarlett told the Advertiser: “Everyone’s really enjoying themselves and the weather has blessed us with some sun. It’s just been really really good.”