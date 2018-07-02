Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools hold World Cup-themed summer fair

World Cup fever swept through the crowd at Furze Platt Junior and Infant Schools’ joint-summer fair on Saturday, which was attended by more than 1,000 people.

The event, held at the junior school in Oaken Grove school, was opened by Maidenhead United FC’s beloved mascot Yorkie the Magpie, who posed for pictures with youngsters.

Budding young footballers took part in games including beat-the-goalie, the keepie-uppie challenge, all to the backdrop of classic football anthems.

The, also included a kickboxing performance by the Samurai Fitness group, a street dance performance by both schools, a choir performance by junior school pupils, a tug-of-war, a silent auction, a raffle and a welly throwing contest.

More than £8,000 was raised at the PTA organised event, which goes into a fund for both schools to use for specific projects.

Many of the stalls at the fair were manned by parents, who volunteered their time to make sure the fair ran smoothly.

“I think it brings out the best within the community,” said PTA chair Milena Balfe.

“It was brilliant, obviously the weather was on our side. We ran out of food we ran out of Pimm,” she added.

As per tradition, the day ended with a big water fight involving youngsters, parents and staff.