Holyport Primary pupils take part in Healthy Schools Week

The benefits of good, clean living in all its forms were explored by Holyport Primary School pupils last week.

The Healthy Schools Week saw children look at ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle, in mind and body, through PSHE, PE and science lessons.

School business manager and leader of the PE team Gerry Hargreaves organised the event along with Heather Harris, PSHE leader, and Sarah Field, who leads in science.

Activities were aimed at developing their knowledge of health and wellbeing, encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and giving them the scientific know-how to help themselves.

As well as learning about food groups, which foods contain the most suguar and the impact of exercise on their bodies, pupils also benefited from a 10-minute session of whole school exercise at the end of each lunch time.

Meditation proved popular and is something the school, in Stroud Farm Road, intends to bring into the classroom on a regular basis.

Pupils finished the week using their legs and lungs to produce a delicious and nutritious fruit smoothie using a special exercise bike.

Gerry added: “All in all we learned that a healthy body is a healthy mind. It really was such a brilliant week we will most definitely do it again next year.”