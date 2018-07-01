SITE INDEX

    • BCA students arrange flowers fit for Number 10

    Floristry students at the Berkshire College of Agriculture produced a flower arrangement for the hallway of No. 10 Downing Street.

    The arrangement, a mixture of peonies, lilies, irises and delphiniums, was designed and made by BCA floristry tutor Jane Prodger and students Elsie Orchard, Rafaela Durham, Nicky Ray and Bethany Underwood.

    On Wednesday, June 20, they went to the Prime Minister’s residence to see it placed in the hallway.

    The college had been asked by the British Florist Association to make the arrangement to mark British Flowers Week, which took place from June 18-24.

    Afterwards, Jane said: “We didn’t see the PM as she was in the House of Commons but we did get to meet Larry, the Downing Street cat.

    “This wasn’t a usual delivery for our floristry students – but one that will be remembered forever.”

