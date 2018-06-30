Immpressive medal haul for young Claires Court athletes

Claires Court girls and boys came away with an impressive medal haul from the Independent Schools Association (ISA) National Athletics Championships.

Young athletes, aged between eight and 16, came away with 11 gold medals, nine silver and one bronze from the event held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday, June 19.

Three national records were broken by Claires Court pupils in the cricket ball throw, the long jump, and the relay.

Rachel Okoro, from year nine, said: “I really enjoyed being part of a bigger team, jumping both for Claires Court and for the London West team.

“I jumped my personal best of 5.55m in the long jump which I’m really excited about, and this also marks the third year in succession that I’ve won the event. I look forward to competing in the English Schools’ Athletic Association National Championships in July.”

Nick Butterfield, head of sport at junior boys, added: “I’m unbelievably impressed with Claires Court Schools performance, all our pupils’ hard work in training has paid off.

“Their efforts also helped contribute to the London West region coming top out of seven regions.”