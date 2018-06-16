In pictures: Primary school pupils take part in tennis tournament

About 50 children took part in a mini tennis tournament designed to inspire youngsters to find a love for exercise.

Children from six schools took part in the tournament hosted by the Ascot and Maidenhead School Sport Partnership (SSP) at Newlands Girls’ School on Thursday, June 7.

The youngsters played on smaller courts and used balls that move 30 per cent slower than normal.

The aim of the tournament was to get children who are not always the most sporty to develop a passion for activity in a friendly, supportive environment.

Emma Fitzgerald, partnership development manager of AMSSP told the Advertiser everyone enjoyed the day. She said: “They absolutely loved it, it was very relaxed.

“We are living in a time where obesity is becoming more of an issue, so we need to give children opportunities to try something different.”