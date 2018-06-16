Pen pals from France visit Braywick Court School

Pen pals put faces to names last week after Braywick Court School welcomed children from one of Maidenhead’s twin towns.

Pupils from Saint Joseph School in Saint-Cloud, near Paris, France, visited the school in West Dean on Thursday, June 7 as part of their stay in the area.

More than 70 pupils and staff were welcomed to the school, where the delegation exchanged information about each other’s town, played games and shared a picnic lunch.

Mayor Cllr Paul Lion and Mayoress Laura Lion welcomed the guests and described the history of Windsor Castle as pupils met their French peers.

Daniya Hmeid, six, said: “When the French people came, it was amazing.”