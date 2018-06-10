Mathemagicians battle it out in Rotary competition

Whizkids from 20 schools across the Royal Borough took part in the 2018 Year 4 Mathemagical Competition.

The contest was partly funded by the Louis Baylis Trust and the borough and was organised by Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club and math teachers from White Waltham Academy.

Maidenhead Holiday Inn, in Manor Lane, hosted the event on Monday, May 14, with teams of three from each school working together to quickly solve a series of mathematical problems.

All Saints CoE Junior School was the gold medal winner and awarded a shield, £100 for the school and £20 book vouchers for each competitor.

St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School came second and Holy Trinity CoE Primary School in third place, winning prizes of £100 and £75 for their schools respectively and £15 and £10 vouchers for pupils.

Rotary president Brian McGinley presented the prizes with the then Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Councillor John Lenton, and his wife Mayoress Margaret Lenton.

There are also plans to hold a similar challenge for Year 2 pupils in July.