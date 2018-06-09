Waltham St Lawrence pupils take part in Victorian day

Youngsters dressed like Oliver Twist to help them get in the mood for writing about Victorian times.

Pupils at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School wore Victorian outfits to school on Monday as part of their Big Write week.

Throughout the week they have been taking part in a number of writing activities, doing character descriptions and writing newspaper reports as if they were Victorians.

The children have been learning about writing, spelling and grammar all year and this was their chance to show off their writing skills.

As part of the Victorian day, the children acted the way Victorian children would have done.

They were ‘seen and not heard’ and stood up whenever a teacher entered the room.

The school also found an old punishment book, where children from the Victorian times were assigned lashes for various misdemeanours at school.

Headteacher Li-Juan Ellerton said: “They can use their imagination now – they felt like they were in that time. Now they can write as if they are children living in a dirty, smoky London.”