Larchfield Primary Pupil cuts hair for charity

An eight-year-old girl who has been growing her hair for three years has had it cut off for charity.

Larchfield Primary School pupil Autumn Saw told her mum Emma three years ago that she wanted to donate her tresses to ‘children who can’t grow their hair’.

Autumn stuck to her word and had her long locks cut at Larchfield Community Centre in Desborough Park on Tuesday.

As well as donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, Autumn raised £452 in sponsorship for her act of kindness which she gave to Re:charge R&R for arts and crafts materials.

Re:charge R&R is based at the community centre which is somewhere Autumn loves to spend her school holidays.

Emma Bedwell runs her own business, Silhouette Hair and Make-up, and gave her services for free on the day to cut Autumn’s hair.

To mark the occasion Autumn was given a silver heart locket to keep a little lock of her hair in.

Hannah Lucas, family & child support manager of Re:charge R&,R said: “She cried when she had her hair cut and then she cried when we gave her the necklace.”

