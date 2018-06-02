New adventure playground opened at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School

A new adventure playground at Waltham St Lawrence Primary School was officially opened by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Cllr Paul Lion (Con, Boyn Hill) cut the ribbon at the school, in School Road, in one of his first official engagements as the new mayor on Thursday, May 24.

The playground was made possible thanks to a number of donations, including £500 from Advertiser owner the Louis Baylis Trust.

Nicola Buekers, vice-chairman of the school’s PTA, explained why the equipment needed replacing.

She said: “The old structure was just very old really.

“The wood was starting to rot in the planks, the nails were coming up. It was starting not to be safe for the children.”

Regularly out of action, it got to the point where the whole structure needed to be replaced and so the PTA drew on all of the resources available to it.

As well as requesting help from the Louis Baylis Trust, the PTA also approached the Shanly Foundation and David Brownlow Charitable Foundation, which also contributed.

The PTA also used its own money in addition to some school funds and two parents ran the Wokingham Half Marathon and raised money in sponsorship.

The design of the playground was the responsibility of the school council which kept the arrangement of equipment much as it was, with a few additions.

A swing bridge made from logs, a rope spider web and a larger climbing wall are all welcome additions that are being thoroughly enjoyed by pupils.

Nicola added: “The new playground has already had a huge impact on the school community.”

