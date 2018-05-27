Help with exam stress for pupils at Burnham school

09:00AM, Sunday 27 May 2018
Leo Crick and Ben Baron with the colouring books.
Help and advice for coping with exams and dealing with stress was handed out to
pupils at a school in Opendale Road last week.
Groups of pupils at E-ACT Burnham Park Academy were selected to offer practical support throughout Mental Health Awareness Week.
The theme this year was stress.
Research has shown that two-thirds of us experience a mental health problem in our lifetimes, and stress is a key factor in this.
Year eight pupil Leo Crick, 13, said: “The first thing we would do is go around all the classes and hand out colouring books to help people relax and advise people other ways they can reduce stress.”
Leo said he learned to take his time more during exams periods and talk to others more.
“I think school should be doing this sort of thing more,” said year eight pupil Ben Baron, 13.
Idris Bowden, history teacher and head of year 11, said:
“We’re very proud to have participated in this important activity at this crucial time for everyone at the school.”
