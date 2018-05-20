Theresa May helps out St Mary's pupils on litter pick

The Prime Minister gave a helping hand at a litter picking event at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School on Friday.

Theresa May and the school, in Cookham Road, were supporting the Daily Mail’s Great Plastic Pick Up campaign, which was instigated in an attempt to clear plastic pollution from the environment.

Headteacher Sandra Barry said: “As stewards of God’s world we are here to look after the planet as best as we can, so we can pass it on to the next generation.”

The litter pick drive coincides with a pledge pupils had already made after they saw the BBC’s Blue Planet coverage of plastics in the ocean.

Ms Barry said: “The reduction of single-use plastics was something we were already running – we have a very active eco-council.”

Mrs May said: “I was delighted to join children at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School for the Great Plastic Pick Up.”

‘It was so encouraging to see how passionate these young people are about their environment.”

The school has been recognised for its environmental efforts. It received a Green Heart Hero award earlier this year at the Houses of Parliament and has Green Flag status.