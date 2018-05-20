BCA student wins young writers competition

An equine student at the Berkshire College of Agriculture has won the regional round of a young writers competition.

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead ran the competition and asked students to ‘let their imagination take over’ in writing a creative piece with the heading A Different Perspective.

With 500 words to play with, Kelly Holberry, 17, wrote about a young lady who was going through a difficult time and how an act of kindness from a stranger changed everything.

The three judges were unanimous in their decision and on Thursday, May 10, Kelly was awarded a certificate, plaque and a £100 cheque.

Mary Spinks, from the Rotary Club, said: ‘Kelly’s presentation was absolutely excellent. The piece was well written and very topical.”