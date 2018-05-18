SITE INDEX

    • Anti-poaching group inspires sponsored walk to save rhinos

    An all-female anti-poaching group in South Africa have inspired a group of students and staff at Berkshire College of Agriculture to walk 18 miles for charity.

    The Black Mambas protect rhinos in Kruger National Park.

    Nick Shelley, an animal centre technician, and a group of about 30 staff and students at BCA will walk 18 miles, the same distance as one of the Black Mamba’s daily patrols, to raise money for the group.

    Nick will also be wearing an 8kg Rhino suit during the walk on Wednesday, May 30.

    He said: “We learned about them and how they protect the rhinos. They are harmless beasts.

    “I just need to get used to the suit, the fact that it’s enclosed and stuffy is the worst thing.”

    The group will walk between two animal parks in Kent.

    Visit https://bit.ly/2jWfrtG to donate.

     

