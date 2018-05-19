Youngsters put to test in Dragons' Den style competition

The finest young entrepreneurs the village has to offer were put to the test in a Dragons’ Den style competition.

Pupils at Cookham Rise Primary School have been going to a Young Entrepreneurs club after school this year, run by business partners Katy Breen and Liz Hayward.

The children have been developing their own ideas and, with the help of Katy and Liz, created business plans that they could pitch to the ‘Dragons’ at the final session on Thursday,

May 10.

Katy said: “We were so proud of them and we actually got a bit of a lump in our throats when it was over.

“We know that kids have such creative brains and they come out with crazy ideas but we wanted to show them it is possible to develop these and turn them into businesses.”

The business ideas included custom fidget spinners, a survival kit for scouts, Trash 4 Fash, an idea for upcycling clothes, and the winner was a custom make-your-own cake kit.