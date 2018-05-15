BCA takes over Maidenhead town centre to show off courses

Tractors and performers took over Maidenhead town centre as a college showcased all the courses it has on offer.

Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) lined the streets of Maidenhead with various marquees and stands to showcase the different apprenticeships and courses that prospective students can take up next year.

Members of the public got to have a go on rowing machines, use power tools and see a tractor up close and personal.

Prime Minister Theresa May even took the time to visit the different stalls, stopping off at every marquee, having a go at different activities and chatting with college staff.

The college’s sport and outdoor education team ran strength and stamina tests, challenging the public to push themselves and be the fittest they could be.

There were also choreography and performance demonstrations from their performing artists and a number of green-fingered activities for younger visitors to get involved with on the horticulture stand.

BCA principal Gillian May said ‘’This was a great opportunity to showcase to the town the many and varied courses offered by the college.

“As ever, we are keen to show Maidenhead what a great college it has”.

BCA is a further and higher education college with a land-based specialism situated in Burchetts Green.

To discover more about the courses and apprenticeships available at BCA for next year’s students visit www.bca.ac.uk.