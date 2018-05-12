Alwyn Infant School celebrates 'good' Ofsted report

There was a reason to celebrate at Alwyn Infant School after it was rated as ‘good’ by the schools watchdog.

Ofsted came to inspect the school in Mulberry Walk on March 27 and sent a concluding report to headteacher Nicky Cale confirming that the school ‘continues to be good’.

The whole school came together to celebrate on Friday, May 4.

Miss Cale said: “We had a special playtime outside and children then came in and had squash and biscuits in their classrooms.”

Speaking about the Ofsted visit, she said: “We feel that this report is a good reflection of how our school is at all times and that’s why we were so pleased with it.

“I’m just so proud of my fabulous staff and amazing children.”

The school was given a ‘good’ when last inspected in September 2013, but changes as to how Ofsted inspects came into play in September 2015.

Miss Cale added: “The new Ofsted is harder and the HMI (Her Majesty’s Inspectorate) inspector informed us of that.”

The report can be found at http://www.alwyn.org.uk/ofsted.html