Claires Court Boat Club gets season off to 'fantastic' start

A boat club got its rowing season off to a competitive start at the Hammersmith Regatta last weekend.

This year’s regatta was busier than ever for the Claires Court Boat Club, with almost the entire club taking part in the event on Saturday, April 28.

Many of the Claires Court Seniors, in years 11 to 13, came home with silverware.

There were impressive wins in the School and Junior Quads, J16 Eights and the Senior Double Sculls event.

The boys narrowly missed out on a win in the Coxless Fours event, where they were in the finals.

The J14 and J15 Claires Court teams also put in strong performances, while the two U14 Quad teams also narrowly lost.

Tom Jost, head of rowing at Claires Court Boat Club, said: “Congratulations to all our crews, who showed determination and team spirit in their races.

“It’s fantastic to bring home the silverware that we did, and it’s a testament to their hard work and commitment to rowing.

“The regatta helped the boys gain valuable experience to learn from going forward, and we look forward to what the rest of the season will bring.”