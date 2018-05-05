School receives vouchers after pupil wins photography competition

A £500 boost has been handed to Altwood School after one of its pupils won a photography competition.

The school received the money in photography vouchers after Kuba Hryniewicki, 15, won the student category of the Capture Berkshire competition, organised by Essential Living Future.

Kuba also received £600 of vouchers for himself.

Teacher Julia Bullworthy said: “We weren’t expecting to win money for the school; we were very surprised and very pleased.

“We bought a digital Canon camera, a light reflector box for still-life photography and SD cards.”

The equipment has allowed students to expand their art studies.

Kuba said: “It’s made it possible for us to have greater freedom in editing software such as Photoshop due to the higher resolution and quality of the photos.”

Asked if he would have spent his own vouchers on anything else given the choice, the aspiring architect said: “I would always invest in my interest in photography, it allows me to express myself easily through a very creative media.”