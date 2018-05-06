Furze Platt Infant School rated 'good' by schools watchdog

An infant school has been praised by the school’s watchdog for having ‘the highest aspirations for all pupils’.

Furze Platt Infant School, in Oaken Grove, was inspected by Ofsted on Thursday, March 22 this year and rated as ‘Good’ in a report released this week.

The inspector recognised that ‘pupils say they enjoy school because learning is fun’ and the school had ‘tackled very successfully the areas for improvement identified at the last inspection’, which was in September 2014.

It said the ‘next steps’ for the school should include ensuring that disadvantaged pupils, and particularly those who are most able, achieve the highest standards in reading, writing and mathematics and that all teaching is as effective as the best.

Deputy headteacher, Jane Indge, said: “The report really is recognition of the team effort to make the school very good and putting the children at the centre of everything we do, including the parents, so we’re very proud.”