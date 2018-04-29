Commonwealth Games broze medallist visits former school

A former head girl and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ellie Rayer has visited her old school to share her experiences.

Ellie visited Claires Court on Wednesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 19 to share her experiences of winning a bronze medal in the women’s hockey at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

She gave an inspirational speech on how she loved being part of Team England at the Senior Girls assembly and also met Junior Girls to show them her medal and encourage them to follow their dreams.

Ellie said: “We went out to the Gold Coast for a medal and we weren’t going to come home empty handed, so when we won the bronze we were all relieved. I’m so grateful to Claires Court for being so supportive, from when I first picked up a stick at school to helping me reach where I am now.

“I’m now looking forward to a home World Cup in the summer.”

Margaret Heywood, head of Senior Girls, added: “It’s fantastic that we had the opportunity so early on her return back from the Gold Coast to be able to personally congratulate Ellie on her amazing achievement.

“It’s also typical of this extraordinary, modest young lady to make it her priority to pop in and see us. She has become such a superb role model for our students and we look forward to hearing of her next achievement.”