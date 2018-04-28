Desborough College Young Enterprise team awarded for eco-friendly business ideas

12:00PM, Saturday 28 April 2018
Desborough College’s Young Enterprise team has scooped five awards for their business ideas.
Trading under the name E-Cycle, the sixth formers of the school in Shoppenhangers Road competed in a competition at O2, Slough, on Wednesday, April 18.
Their eco-friendly products include self-watering plant pots and recyclable waste collectors for chewing gum.
Judges awarded them prizes including best trade fair and best company report. They also won a Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce innovative award.
Student Saviel Monzac, 17, said: “We started with an aim to upcycle and reuse plastic waste in school. We produced an upcycled self-watering plant pot from old plastic bottles as a way of getting our message across, which people seemed to like.”
The group will now compete in the Young Enterprise Berkshire finals next month.
