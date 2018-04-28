SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Education
Sat, 28
10 °C
Sun, 29
9 °C
Mon, 30
5 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Desborough College Young Enterprise team awarded for eco-friendly business ideas

    Desborough College’s Young Enterprise team has scooped five awards for their business ideas.

    Trading under the name E-Cycle, the sixth formers of the school in Shoppenhangers Road competed in a competition at O2, Slough, on Wednesday, April 18.

    Their eco-friendly products include self-watering plant pots and recyclable waste collectors for chewing gum.

    Judges awarded them prizes including best trade fair and best company report. They also won a Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce innovative award.

    Student Saviel Monzac, 17, said: “We started with an aim to upcycle and reuse plastic waste in school. We produced an upcycled self-watering plant pot from old plastic bottles as a way of getting our message across, which people seemed to like.”

    The group will now compete in the Young Enterprise Berkshire finals next month.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved