Desborough College Young Enterprise team awarded for eco-friendly business ideas

Desborough College’s Young Enterprise team has scooped five awards for their business ideas.

Trading under the name E-Cycle, the sixth formers of the school in Shoppenhangers Road competed in a competition at O2, Slough, on Wednesday, April 18.

Their eco-friendly products include self-watering plant pots and recyclable waste collectors for chewing gum.

Judges awarded them prizes including best trade fair and best company report. They also won a Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce innovative award.

Student Saviel Monzac, 17, said: “We started with an aim to upcycle and reuse plastic waste in school. We produced an upcycled self-watering plant pot from old plastic bottles as a way of getting our message across, which people seemed to like.”

The group will now compete in the Young Enterprise Berkshire finals next month.