Poster competition winners chosen for Cox Green Village Fair

10:30AM, Sunday 22 April 2018
The standard of entries into the annual Cox Green Village Fair poster competition was so high this year that two winners were chosen.
Winning posters by Wessex Primary School pupil Lela Maddox, 10, and a joint entry by Srilakshmi Seshadri, eight, and Krishna Seshadri, six, were announced at a special assembly on Monday.
Prizes were awarded to the winners by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, and Mayoress Margaret Lenton.
Roger Wilkinson and David Maskell, from the village fair committee, were also in attendance.
The fair takes place on Saturday, May 12 from noon onwards at Brill Green in Cox Green Lane.
