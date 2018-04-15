SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Education
    • Youngsters stage their own plays at Norden Farm

    Name Last Name

    George Roberts

    georger@baylismedia.co.uk

    Young actors and directors made their own plays from scratch in Maidenhead this week.

    Starting on Monday, school children on their Easter holidays spent three days creating their own plays at Norden Farm.

    Children had the chance to try out script writing and acting, before performing their masterpieces on Wednesday.

    The theme of the event, which was hosted by the Troublemaker Theatre
    Company, was ‘The Plastic, Fur and Digital Meltdown’.

    The young actors were tasked with designing

    and acting plays based on toys of any kind, with guidance from professional theatre practitioners.

