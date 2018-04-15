Youngsters stage their own plays at Norden Farm

12:00PM, Sunday 15 April 2018
Young actors and directors made their own plays from scratch in Maidenhead this week.
Starting on Monday, school children on their Easter holidays spent three days creating their own plays at Norden Farm.
Children had the chance to try out script writing and acting, before performing their masterpieces on Wednesday.
The theme of the event, which was hosted by the Troublemaker Theatre
Company, was ‘The Plastic, Fur and Digital Meltdown’.
The young actors were tasked with designing
and acting plays based on toys of any kind, with guidance from professional theatre practitioners.
