Mobile farm visits Furze Plant Infant School

Children had the chance to see, touch and learn first-hand about animals when a mobile farm visited their school.

Farms2ewe visited the children in Early Years at Furze Platt Infant School on Monday, March 26 as part of a project called New Beginnings.

There were a variety of farm animals for the children to learn about – including pygmy goats and kids, lambs, a calf, a Shetland pony, chicks and ducklings as well as rabbits.

It was a very hands-on experience as the children got the chance to feed the lambs, groom the pony and handle some of the smaller animals.

As well as learning about each animal, Hollie Ireland from Farms2ewe also talked to the children about some of the foods and food products produced by the animals on her farm.

The children are now incubating the seven chicken eggs left by Hollie and are counting down the days to when there will be some new arrivals in the school.

Deputy headteacher Jane Indge and Early Years team leader said: “Our approach to teaching and learning throughout school is based upon providing rich, engaging and meaningful experiences to inspire and motivate our children to learn.

“Exciting events, such as the farm visit for our Early Years children, offer real-life opportunities for the children to explore, ask questions and develop a better understanding of the world around them.

“The children had a wonderful day with lots of opportunities to find out more about a range of different farm animals with lots of interactive, hands-on, fun experiences.”