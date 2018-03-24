Claires Court pupils don fancy dress for charity walk

The Mario Brothers, inflatable bulls and even a speed camera took to the banks of the Jubilee River for a charity walk last week.

On Thursday, March 15 Claires Court year seven and eight pupils did a 3.5-mile sponsored walk as part of the school’s annual Charity Week.

This year, the pupils are supporting Pong Tek School in Cambodia, Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, SportsAble, Thames Valley Adventure Playground and the Autism Group.

Pupils had lunch by the river and then stopped off at Thames Valley Adventure Playground to learn more about the challenges those with disabilities face and to try the equipment.

Alana Ainsley, year eight pupil, said: “I really enjoyed the walk as I got to spend time with the rest of my year, and I liked dressing up as an angel and having my friend by my side as a devil. It was great to see how our money helps others and the change it can make to people’s lives.”

Michael Hudson, senior boys English teacher, added: “We always get a warm reception from the members of the public who we see along the Jubilee River.”