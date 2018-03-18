St Piran's swimmers raise record-breaking amount

11:00AM, Sunday 18 March 2018
A record amount of money was raised by young swimmers from St Piran’s School who took part in this year's Swimarathon.
Pupils from the school in Gringer Hill swam a total of 26,800 metres in the annual event held at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, in January.
It was organised by the Lions Club of Maidenhead.
A total of £6,010.50 will be split between the Lions Club and SportsAble.
Representatives of the two organisations visited the school on Thursday, March 8 to hand out
certificates and medals to children who raised more than £100.
Headteacher Alix Burnage said: “I continue to be delighted with the number of children and their families who take part each year. This is a fantastic amount of money raised – huge thanks to all who supported us.”
